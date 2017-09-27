27 C
CM interacts with Union Ministers on different issues

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 26 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh today met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari regarding the improvement...

Anti-AFSPA call sounded on Hijam Irabot's death anniversary

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 26 2017: The 66th death anniversary of Hijam Irabot was observed today at the Irabot Statue Complex, Irabot Road, Pishumthong Oinam Leikai...

Student bodies clash at CC HSS election

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 26 2017: Numerous students of Churachand Higher Secondary School suffered minor injuries in a clash between supporters of candidates of the school...

Sangai Fest to open home-stay facility

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 26 2017: To add more flavour and enhance the ambience of hospitality, home-stay facility would be opened in this year's edition of...

STDCM NA THAGATCHABA AMADI TOUBIMAL KHANGBA UTCHARI

KanglaOnline -
0
STDCM (Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur) na Meitei/meetei bu indian constitution gi article 342(1) gi makhada Scheduled Tribe oina sak khangbinaba Govt of India...

Coming soon, a network for police in NE States

KanglaOnline -
0
New Delhi, September 25 2017: Nearly three months after a network of North East Police ( NEPOL ) was announced to facilitate sharing of information between...

Strengthening Manipur-Tripura ties via cultural festival mooted

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 25 2017: Emphasising on the need for organising cultural festival in Tripura on a regular basis so as to strengthen the ties...

Issuance of tribe, residential certificates to Myanmarese CCpur DC seeks SDO report

KanglaOnline -
0
Imphal, September 25 2017: Shyam Lal Poonia, Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district has directed Churachandpur SDO to submit a report regarding the issuance of...

FEATURED

Headlines

Oct 20 deadline set for State Govt to submit recommendation to...

KanglaOnline -
0
Constitutional protection need of the hour : STDCM Imphal, September 24 2017: The movement for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list of...

With Govt co-operation, IOC looks to address LPG shortage...

Stringent security measures put in place : CM

Post damage caused by 2016 quake Ministerial block to...

India U-17 Football Captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam's story begins...

ARTICLES - OPINIONS

Unearthing gems: Northeast Diva 2016-17

KanglaOnline -
0
Koushik Hazarika The 20th of August saw the Grand Finale of Fiama Northeast Diva being held in Guwahati, where 20 finalists took the stage to...

66th Death Anniversary of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot

KanglaOnline -
0
66th Death Anniversary of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot and 2nd State Level March Past Competition organised by Manipur Proletariat Peoples Democratic Union, Socialist Students Union...

Rock music diplomacy: When rock music/heavy metal is more than a noise!

KanglaOnline -
0
Daniel Tryte 3 Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet; Praise him with the lute and harp! 4 Praise Him with the timbrel and...

EDITORIAL

Imphal choc-a-bloc with IVRs : Death traps everywhere

KanglaOnline -
0
IVR or Inter-Village Road. Imphal is choc-a-bloc with them. For two days, The Sangai Express has been publishing news on the death traps that lie...

Include Meiteis in ST list demand : Setting a deadline of Oct 20

KanglaOnline -
0
October 20. This is the deadline served by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee to the State Government to submit its recommendation to the Centre...

Since dead man tells no tale… Truth should be unearthed

KanglaOnline -
0
Dead man tells no tale. So it is that the truth seems to have disappeared with the body of Pravis Chanam all suggesting that there...
