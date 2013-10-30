Urgent Job Vacancies – The Classic Hotel Imphal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
KO-FEATURED
LATEST NEWS
In a Democratic country, people should be at the top of the hierarchy. A Government should come from the people and People itself should...
TNN Lucknow, Aug 25 : In the biggest ever drug haul in Uttar Pradesh, Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 3.125...
IMPHAL, Aug 25: The State Home Department has categorically stated that the DPC held in 2013 for recruitment of 2000 Constables (Male) in Manipur...
IMPHAL, Aug 25: A chilli processing unit is most likely to be set up at Sirarakhong village, Ukhrul district so that its unique variety...
This announcement from the NSCN(IM) came four days after the two sides held their last round of talks on August 19. The peace talks between...
Hi All,
I have 5+ years of experience in different domain (Mortgage, Retail, Finance & Accounting). Currently I’m working in Bangalore (MNC) for Finance & Accounting process.
Educational Qualification- MBA
Please let me know if there is any suitable Job for me.
Regards,
Manther Naorem
Contact number: +919632435017
Comment: ei houjik LLB loisanjare eiga chanaba thabak ama pamjei
Ei houjit2.. kerala da star hotel da thabk toujare 3 year sujare. Ei Manipur star hotel da thabk touba pamjei.