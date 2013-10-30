Urgent Job Vacancies – The Classic Hotel Imphal

8759

The-Classic-Hotel

classic job

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

  1. Hi All,

    I have 5+ years of experience in different domain (Mortgage, Retail, Finance & Accounting). Currently I’m working in Bangalore (MNC) for Finance & Accounting process.
    Educational Qualification- MBA

    Please let me know if there is any suitable Job for me.

    Regards,
    Manther Naorem
    Contact number: +919632435017

LEAVE A REPLY