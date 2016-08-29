51st foundation day of AMSU observed

IMPHAL, Aug 28 : The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), one of the oldest student bodies of the State concluded its golden jubilee celebration by observing its 51st foundation today at DM College campus today.

North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, AMSU president Sanasam Subhaschandra, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa, NESO co-ordinator Pritam Sonam, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union president Kanta Lapung, All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Pangabam Nilakanta and former presidents of AMSU Mongjam Abhiram and L Gojendro attended the observance as presidium members.

Prior to the programme, the flag of the student body was hoisted at AMSU HQs located in DM College campus by Sanasam Subhaschandra.

As part of the celebration, an official website www.amsu.org.in was launched by the dignitaries.

Addressing the function, Dr Samujjal Bhattarcharjya said that celebrating the 51st foundation day of AMSU is a day of inspiration for all other student bodies of the North East States to work for the betterment of the student community at various levels.

“Being an advisor of NESO, I would like to show my sincere support to any undertaking of AMSU. Though the North East States are politically and geographically divided, we are mentally and emotionally united,” said Dr Bhattacharjya.

“We may have been divided by the Centre and the State Governments at various levels but we should realize the ground reality and fight for our rights, unity and integrity. It is a proud moment for the entire student bodies of the North East States that AMSU is celebrating its golden jubilee in a grand manner,” he added.

Being a non-political student body which is committed to the cause of the indigenous people of the State, AMSU has a long way to go in bringing real time change in the education sector, he said. The North East States have been demanding good education system, good educational institutions and good employment opportunities yet the authorities concerned of both the State Governments and Central Government have failed to deliver the demands.

As an apex student body of the State, AMSU should work hard in pressuring the State Government to deliver the long cherished dreams.

He also suggested that there should be School Assessment Commission for each and every State of the North East region to strengthen primary education and AMSU should take a leading role in pressuring the State Government.

He further asked AMSU to frame a road map for the future of the student community while assuring to extend all necessary assistance to attain the objective.

“Learn a skill, earn a living”, he said to students who are not willing to continue higher studies.

AMSU should take an active role in providing skill development programmes for such students, he added.

He also urged AMSU and other student bodies present at the function to launch a planned cultural movement for the entire North East States to uplift culture and bring integrity among the people.

Citing certain issues such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), illegal influx of immigrants, Dr Bhattacharjya said, “We need a permanent solution to all such issues. AFSPA should be scrapped at any cost as it directly contradicts the right to life.

“International border should be sealed at any cost and National Register of Citizens(NRC) should be updated. All indigenous people of the North East States should be given Constitutional safeguard. For this, implementation of the Inner Line Permit System is one of the many solutions”, he said.

NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said, “To remember our past is very important as it is an integral part to shape our future. Till today, the indigenous people of the State have been demanding Constitutional protection and removal of AFSPA and other demands which are justifiable. Unfortunately, the State Government and Centre have failed to pay heed to the demands. “Such attitude of the higher authorities have forced the youth to take up violent means of protest. AMSU has been fighting side by side with the people of Manipur on various issues and NESO will continue to provide support”, Samuel said. AMSU president Subhaschandra said that AMSU has been continuously working for the welfare of the society irrespective of valley or hills and no community in the State should harm the territorial integrity of Manipur.

He pledged that AMSU along with the people will always stand together against any force that tries to alter the territorial boundary of the State.

As part of the observance, a souvenir was also released.