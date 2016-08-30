Aadhar cards compulsory for all schemes : CS

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Citizens would no longer be able to avail any benefits of Government welfare schemes including scholarships, old age pension, ration cards, MGNREGS jobs etc without Aadhar cards.

Speaking to media persons at the Old Secretariat conference hall today, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore said that no citizens can avail any benefits of the public welfare schemes and programmes launched by the Central Government if they are not in possession of Aadhar cards by March 31 next year.

Aadhar cards are now necessary for procuring identity cards for old age pension, NFSA, MGNREGS etc.

Aadhar cards are now necessary for the Central Government which would introduce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in all these social welfare schemes.

Aadhar enrolment for Manipur has so far reached 68.32 per cent and the percentage is relatively lower in the hill districts.

Aadhar enrolment is done by BHEL and In-Media in Manipur and the Registrar General of India (Census) would be sending 100 additional kits for the same exercise, informed the Chief Secretary.

With the Chief Secretary as chairman, a committee has been constituted on DBT and a DBT cell would be opened at Finance Department.

MOBC Principal Secretary MH Khan informed that 80 per cent of the scholarship forms submitted in 2013-14 and 2014-15 have been rejected as they don’t provide bank account numbers, some others were not signed while the remaining were attached with erroneous certificates.

Applicants may rectify the mistakes and submit necessary documents at MOBC office by September 30, MH Khan said. He also appealed to all the students to obtain their Aadhar numbers.

TD & Hills Commissioner T Panmei said that online form submission for scholarships would be introduced this year.

He further pointed out that there are not enough banking facilities for Aadhar enrolment.

There are problems on account of the inability to digitize ration cards in time, said CAF&PD Commissioner BB Sharma.

He said that ration cards would not be issued any more from March next year if Aadhar cards are not submitted.

Entry of Aadhar numbers into ration cards is being awaited for 19 beneficiaries of Imphal West, 2451 beneficiaries of Imphal East, 48 of Bishnupur, 2507 of Chandel and 339 of Thoubal.

Joint Secretary (Home) H Rupachandra said Aadhar enrolment is being done at schools and colleges while permanent Aadhar enrolment centres have been opened at sub-divisional headquarters.