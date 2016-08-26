Constable recruitment imbroglio Large scale irregularities detected : Home Dept

IMPHAL, Aug 25: The State Home Department has categorically stated that the DPC held in 2013 for recruitment of 2000 Constables (Male) in Manipur Police was cancelled as large scale irregularities were detected in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as well as the written examination.

A press release issued by Joint Secretary (Home) Rehanuddin Choudhury informed that the State Government received a large number of complaints alleging serious irregularities in the selection process.

A writ petition was filed before the High Court of Manipur challenging the results and the Court passed an interim order on October 13, 2015 directing the State Government not to declare the result of the recruitment process without leave of the Court.

Taking due cognizance of the complaints and the High Court’s interim order, the State Government issued an order on October 19, 2015 for an enquiry into the recruitment process.

Subsequently, Principal Secretary JC Ramthanga enquired into the matter and submitted a report to the Government.

According to the report, results column for assessing the marks scored by candidates in all events were found not entered in the score sheets of almost all the candidates.

Among the qualified candidates, marks for each event were found entered.

No minimum qualifying cut off mark was set for clearing the written examination leading to candidates securing lesser marks as low as 0 or 2 being declared successful and candidates securing marks as high as 21 being declared unsuccessful.

Results column for assessing marks scored by candidates (in the written examination) in all events were found not entered in the score sheets of almost all the candidates.

One candidate with two answer scripts in different handwritings was found qualified.

Tampering of marks scored by candidates was noted.

Proceedings/tabulations sheets for declaring PET and written examination results were found not signed by DPC members. Number of candidates selected for interview was found to exceed five times the number of vacancies, as per the enquiry report.

The State Government, acting on the enquiry report, cancelled the DPC.

The State Home Department has also re-constituted a new committee for holding DPC for recruitment of 2000 vacancies of Constable (Male) and a fresh PET would start from August 30.

All candidates who applied in the year 2013 would be allowed to appear in the fresh DPC. The educational qualifications and age will be as the notification issued in the year 2013, it added.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by Chairman. DPC for Direct Recruitment of Police Constable (Male/Civil) K Jayanta has informed all the candidates appearing in the fresh PET to bring two copies of recent passport size photograph and photocopies of necessary documents when they come to report for PET.