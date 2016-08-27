Don’t disturb education cry rung out Leave students alone : DESAM

THOUBAL, Aug 26: A large number of students belonging to different educational institutes formed a human chain at Thoubal Wangmataba on NH-102 urging all concerned not to disturb the smooth running of educational institutes during bandhs, general strikes and blockades.

The demonstration was organised under the aegis of Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Thoubal District Council.

Students of Waikhom Mani Girls’ College, Chaoyaima Higher Secondary School, Vision Creative Institute of Science, Fancier Abhiram Higher Secondary School and other educational institutes located at Thoubal bazar took part in the human chain. The students put up placards and raised slogans like ‘stop bandhs and blockades’, ‘protect students’ rights’, ‘stop violent agitations’ and ‘long live Manipur’ etc.

DESAM Thoubal District Council secretary general Oinam Surajkumar said Manipur has witnessed 70 bandhs/blockades so far this year. He said that such agitations give a huge impact not only to students but also to the masses.

Urging the Government to fulfil people’s valid and justifiable demands before any agitation is launched, Surajkumar demanded that a policy to tackle bandhs and blockades be formulated at the earliest.