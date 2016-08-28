Homage, rally mark 51st Hunger Marchers’ Day

IMPHAL, Aug 27: The 51st Hunger Marchers’ Day was observed today under the aegis of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU). The commemorative function opened with the hoisting of AMSU’s flag by its president Sanasam Subashchandra at the student martyrs’ complex at Pishum Chingamacha which was followed by offering floral tributes to the student martyrs by a large number of people and students. Representatives of the North East Students Organisation were also present at the commemorative function.

To mark the occasion, a rally was taken out from Pishum Chingamacha till DM College campus via Yumnam Leikai, Yaiskul, Keishamthong, Keishampat, Wahengbam Leikai, Nagamapal and Khoyathong.

A mass meeting was also held inside DM College campus.

NESO advisor and AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya who also took part in paying homage to the student martyrs said that the people of the North Eastern region should have the right to govern themselves within the region.

People of mainland India and those people at the helm of powers at New Delhi could not see India beyond Kolkata.

The Government of India ought to enact several legislations within the Constitution in order to protect the peoples of the North East region.

Majority of the mainland Indians see and treat people from the North East region as second class citizens, said Samujjal Bhattacharya.

It is time these people change their outlook. At the same time, there is a growing need for the peoples of the North East region to unite, he added.

Speaking at the public meeting held inside DM College campus, NESO secretary general Sinam Prakash recalled that many students were killed and many others maimed in police action when students carried out a protest demonstration on August 27, 1965 against creating artificial famine.

Since its inception, AMSU has been taking the role of vanguards in socio-political and economic issues of Manipur. It is essential to ponder the views and understandings of the Government of India about the North East region.

Whereas the Government of India has been conveniently overlooking the dreaded AFSPA in States like Chattisgarh where Maoists rebels have been killing security forces every now and then, AFSPA is being imposed in the North East region for prolonged decades which has resulted in rampant human rights violation.

At the same, the Government of India has been constructing many mega dams in the region apart from extracting mineral resources without giving any thought to the people’s security, livelihood and well-being.

Sanasam Subashchandra remarked that the incumbent Government and the Government of 1965 have striking similarities. Rather than working to fulfil people’s collective wishes and aspirations, the Government has been continuously scheming to subjugate the masses.

He then called upon all the people to be wary of the different divisive forces which have been conspiring to create more and more divisions in the society. The State Government should frame a policy in order to re-claim all agricultural lands, Subashchandra said. Ex-AMSU president Leihaothabam Saratchandra, while pointing out that there are many student organisations both in the hills and valley of Manipur, said that the student organisations should work with such dedication that they can win love, support and confidence of the masses. It is never a good sign when people do not trust student organisations. Imposition of economic blockades for prolonged periods is not a healthy sign, he remarked.

At one time, the not so literate people of Manipur worked tirelessly to protect Manipur and unify the people but today many educated people have been scheming to disintegrate Manipur.

People should be wary about some educated individuals deliberately attempting to misinterpret the land’s history, Saratchandra said. Any move initiated by any student organisation regarding a public issue should be done after analysing all the pros and cons, he added.

On the other hand, State Police kept a sharp vigil during the mass rally so as to avert any untoward incident.

The commemorative function also featured a mega blood donation camp. The Hunger Marchers’ Day was also observed at Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School under the aegis of AMSU, Jiribam District Committee.

Like at Imphal, the commemorative function was marked by a mass rally and a public meeting which were preceded by offering of homage to student martyrs.

Jiribam ADC in-charge H Dhananjoy, AMSU Jiribam District Committee president Yurembam Sanjiv, ZEO Office Jiribam DI (Schools) Ch Sunamani, AMSU Jiribam District Committee ex-president L Romen, JDO president Mutum Hemanta, AMSU vice-president Kangabam Dhanajit and All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union vice-president Kh Prosen Kumar Singha attended the function as presidium members.