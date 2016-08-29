Images from 9th State Level Manipur Pineapple Festival

By Laishram Ranbir

The 9th State Level Manipur Pineapple Festival – 2016, at Khousabung DCC Headquaters, Churachandpur District, Manipur organised by Manipur Pineapple Festival Committee, Manipur on August 27, 2016.

A total of 26 pineapple stalls were opened including one by the Engineering Cell of CAU, Imphal.

Presentation of colourful cultural dances by Kom, Thadou, Vaiphei, Gangte, Kabui troupes marked the festival.

Thiempi, Kipnu and Lynda were presented Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 with this year’s pineapple farmer’s award.

Pineapple farmers from different places of the State joined the festival.