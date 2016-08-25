Japanese delegation visits Sikkim, explores investment opportunities

Pawan Chamling, while welcoming the delegation, asserted that Sikkim is the most peaceful and only organic state in India, with an investor-friendly policy.

A Japanese team today met Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling here to explore investment opportunities in the state including for manufacturing units for drones and robotics in the initial phase. The delegation during the meeting informed the chief minister that the environment in the state is very conducive for setting up of plants to manufacture high level electronics products and Sikkim has the potential to turn into a manufacturing hub, a senior official said.

Chamling, while welcoming the delegation, asserted that Sikkim is the most peaceful and only organic state in India, with an investor-friendly policy. “We consider investors of clean industry as true development partners of the state,” Chamling said adding the government will extend all possible help, cooperation and support to the investors.

The project which deals with developing the unmanned aerial vehicles will be India’s first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for building drones, if implemented. “Nowhere in the nation drones are manufactured and if the investors come up with the manufacturing unit in the state, Sikkim will be the first one in the nation to have a drone manufacturing plant,” the CM said.

The Japanese delegation during the meeting with the chief minister also informed him that in order to support, train and offer job opportunities for the educated locals of the state, the institutional collaboration model will be adopted.

Principal Secretary Information Technology, Govind Mohan during the meeting also suggested tourism collaboration with Japan, with Japanese tourists visiting Sikkim, where a large number of Buddhist monasteries are located, for pilgrimage and also floated the idea of organic cultural connection between Sikkim and Japan.

Source: Indian Express