Naga peace talks on verge of coming through a final solution: NSCN-IM

This announcement from the NSCN(IM) came four days after the two sides held their last round of talks on August 19.

The peace talks between government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim – NSCN(IM) – is now on the verge of coming through a “final solution” with the “Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim” attributing it to a paradigm shift to the approach by New Delhi. This announcement from the NSCN(IM) came four days after the two sides held their last round of talks on August 19.

“The Indo-Naga political conflict spanning over seven decades and which is undoubtedly the longest such problem in South-East Asia is now at last on the verge of coming through a final solution. There is a paradigm shift to the approach by the Indian leaders then and now resulting in understanding and viewing the problem from the perspective of both sides,” a press release issued by the GPRN from its headquarters at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland late Tuesday evening said.

The GPRN said appreciation of the difficulties of both sides had brought the two sides closer than ever, and a solution could be arrived at only when both sides also accepted the reality and showed mutual respect to each other.

The GPRN also said that peace talks underwent a “drastic positive change” since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, with the serious effort put in by both sides resulting in signing of the framework agreement on August 3 last year. “The NSCN and the Naga people highly appreciate the government of India for recognizing the sovereign rights of the Nagas through the framework agreement,” the statement said.

The statement also put on record the fact that Easter Chisi Swu, widow of former NSCN(IM) chairman Issak Chisi Swu, who is a steering executive member of the GPRN, had also taken part in the August 19 talks, this being her first appearance in the peace talks.

It was on August 13 that NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government of India interlocutor RN Ravi had issued a joint statement saying the two sides were getting closer to the final settlement. “We assure the people that the talks have been progressing in right direction with determination. We are closer than ever before to the final settlement and hope to conclude it sooner than later,” the joint statement of August 13 had said.

While the NSCN(IM) had signed a ceasefire agreement with the government in 1997, the two sides have held at least 80 rounds of discussions leading to signing of the framework agreement in August last year.

Source: Indian Express