State hatchery unit revamped

IMPHAL, Aug 26 : To restore work culture among youth and develop the State’s economy, the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry has revamped the defunct hatchery unit of duck breeding farm located at Lamphelpat.

Introducing the revamped the farm’s hatchery unit to the people, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the farm will function to provide ducklings at subsidized rates to the unemployed youth so as to bring economic independence.

He stated that the duck farm was first introduced in 1982 at Thenguching but after security forces accommo dated the place, the farm was again shifted at Porompat. Unfortunately due to the expansion of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in 2009, the farm was shifted for the second time.

After shifting to Lamphel, refurbishment work was started from 2013. The duck breeding farm is now home to over 700 Khaki Campbell ducks. The eggs were brought from Bangalore. The high yielding duck gives eggs for about 300 days in a year, the Minister informed.

Such high producing duckling will be made available at subsidized rate to unemployed youth and young entrepreneurs, he added.

He further stated that the Department is planning to introduce such farm in other districts after it is proven successful in Imphal. If the hatchery unit proves to be successful, the Department will also work to introduce other high yielding variety of chickens and ducks.

He also urged the people of Manipur to engage in activities which can boost the State’s economy.

Unfortunately, the State is affected by frequent bandhs and blockades which is a disturbing trend as well as a disease. This has taken its toll on our youth which in turn hinders their chance to develop work culture, he maintained. The farm has two hatchery units which can house 30,000 eggs in one sitting. Govindas further said that if the farm proves to be successful in due course of time, PPP model will also be introduced.