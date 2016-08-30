Union Minister inspects Imphal airport Air Asia likely to start intl flight from Imphal next year

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha today conducted a direct assessment of Imphal International Airport.

He assured that Air Asia would start operating international flights to and from Imphal International Airport from next year.

Soon after landing at the airport, Jayant Sinha made a field inspection of the airport, its premises, infrastructure and facilities available there.

Jayant Sinha was accompanied by officials of the Airport Authority of India and the State Transport Department.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the field inspection, Jayant Sinha said that he came here to make a direct assessment of the infrastructure and facilities of Imphal airport after it was upgraded to the status of an international airport.

In addition to upgrading it to the status of an international airport, Imphal airport needs improvisation from time to time as a domestic airport.

If international flights should be operated to and from Imphal airport, the same service should be commercially viable.

The Central Government would take up due initiatives to improve air connectivity among the North East States under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Jayant Sinha said that he would talk about the matter with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Tripura, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation would take up necessary measures to augment all the domestic and international airports of the country.

Spread over 11 acres, Imphal International Airport has a lot of potential. The airport would be the key point for air connectivity between India, Myanmar and Thailand. It is the duty of the Civil Aviation Ministry to establish such air connectivity.

If there is air connectivity between India, Thailand and Myanmar, one need not take the longer route through Kolkata.

He assured that necessary measures would be initiated soon so that Imphal airport can start functioning as an international airport.

Later, during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam this afternoon, Jayant Sinha assured that Air Asia would started operating international flights to and from Imphal International Airport from next year.

Chief Secretary O Nabakishore, Transport Commissioner M Laxmikumar and AAI officials were also present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed about construction of a new terminal to the eastern side of Imphal airport and introduction of a small plane or chopper service between hill districts and Imphal.

A draft copy of an MoU which would pave way for introduction of such a service was entrusted to the Transport Commissioner by the Chief Secretary for further examination.

The meeting also discussed about installation of more X-Ray machines at Imphal airport, informed a source.