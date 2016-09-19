1000* Scholarship each worth ₹ 48,000/- per annum to meritorious economically backward General and OBC Students

Green Hills, Tel Bhavan, Dehradun

1000* SCHOLARSHIPS EACH WORTH ₹ 48,000/- PER ANNUM TO MERITORIOUS ECONOMICALLY BACKWARD GENERAL AND OBC STUDENTS

Online Applications starts from 1 September 2016,

Last date for applying online is 10 October 2016,

Last date for receipt of duly completed application form by post is 31 October 2016

APPLY NOW

STREAMWISE DISTRIBUTION OF NUMBERS OF SCHOLARSHIPS

ELIGIBILITY

a. The scholarships are open for students studying in India and for Indian nationals only.

b. Student should be belonging to economically backward general and OBC categories pursuing 1st year of Graduate in Engineering or MBBS course or 1 st year of Master’s Degree in Geology/Geophysics or MBA. The scholarship scheme shall be admissible only for pursuing full time regular courses approved by the required statutory authority (ies) such as UGC/MCI/AICTE etc.

c. Students pursuing four years Engineering/MBBS courses/Two years Masters courses in Business Administration and Two years Master’s Degree in Geology/Geophysics are only eligible.

d. Candidate should have obtained minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in 12th class for Engineering and MBBS disciplines. Similarly 60% marks (average marks of all the years) or equivalent CGPA/OGPA are necessary in graduation for P.G. Courses i.e.

Geology/Geophysics/MBA. In case of CGPA/OGPA, conversion certificate from the College/University must be provided. Where the College/University certify that they do not have any such conversion methodology/ formula, the ratio of CGPA/OGPA will be converted in to percentage.

e. The specific zone for student shall be decided on the basis of the location of School/University/College/Institute in which the student was studying for the qualifying examination (i.e. 12th class for Graduate courses and Graduation degree for Post Graduate courses) irrespective of the domicile of the student.

f. The gross joint family income of the student shall not exceed ₹ 2.00 lakhs (Rupees Two lakhs) per year from all sources. Income certificate must be issued from the Competent District Revenue Authority not below the rank of Tehsildar. Translated copy of Income certificate is required in case the issued certificate is not in Hindi or English and should be duly certified by the legal authority.

g. The age limit of the applicant is maximum 30 years as on 1 st September 2016 for the academic session.

h. The candidates should not availing or intend to avail any other financial assistance/scholarship assistance/scholarship from any other source.

i. The final list of the scholarship beneficiaries shall be posted on website www.ongcindia.com by the end of December 2016.

j. The award of the scholarship shall not confer any right of employment with ONGC group of

companies or its joint ventures.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

a. Selection of the candidate will be made on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination

prescribed for each eligible course of study. In case of students having equal percentage in the qualifying examination, students with lower family income shall be selected.

b. Preference will be given to students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Other students shall be considered only if sufficient numbers of students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families fulfilling the eligibility criteria are not available.

DISBURSEMENT OF SCHOLARSHIP

a. The scholarship will cover lump sum amount of ₹ 4000/- per month, i.e. ₹ 48,000/- per annum.

b. The amount shall be paid on yearly basis after completion of the academic year. The amount of scholarship will be deposited directly in the bank account of the student through ECS facility. It is mandatory to fill up the ECS format and get it certified by the Bank authority. Also, PAN card 2/3 would be compulsorily required before release of scholarship amount. Students may apply and obtain their PAN cards on priority.

c. Once awarded the scholarship shall be continued every year till the completion of the course subject to promotion of the student to the next year of his/her course. Scholarship shall be discontinued if the candidate is not promoted to next year by their respective Institute/ College/ University. For continuation of the scholarship, the student will have to send an ‘Application for renewal’ in the prescribed format. The student shall have to log on to

www.ongcindia.com for applying online for the renewal process.

d. In case the student opts for any different scholarship subsequently after award of ONGC

scholarship. He/ She should have to refund the entire scholarship amount received from ONGC.

HOW TO APPLY:

1. The candidate fulfilling the above criteria may apply Online on ONGC’s website www.ongcindia.com (under CSR section)

2. Date of start of online applications : 1 st September 2016

3. Last date for online applications : 10 th October 2016

4. Duly completed application form (application printout obtained after completion of online

registration process) certified by Head/Principal/ Dean of the Institute/ College/University, along with all supporting documents (duly attested by Head/Principal/Dean of the Institute where the student is studying) must be received by post on or before 31.10.2016, as given below :

i) Mark sheet of qualifying exam (mandatory)

ii) CGPA to percentage conversion certificate issued by University/College/Institute (wherever applicable)

iii) Income certificate (mandatory)

iv) Caste certificate (wherever applicable)

v) BPL certificate (wherever applicable)

vi)ECS mandate form duly certified by Bank authority along with cancelled cheque/photocopy of front page of Bank pass book (mandatory) vii) PAN card [PAN card would be required compulsorily before release of scholarship amount. Students may apply and obtain their PAN cards accordingly on priority.]

viii) Aadhaar card [Aadhaar card would be required compulsorily before release of scholarship

amount. Students may apply and obtain their Aadhaar cards accordingly on priority]

Candidates must write “ONGC SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME FOR ECONOMICALLY BACKWARD GENERAL

AND OBC CATEGORY STUDENTS” on the envelope. Application forms with all supporting

documents needs to be sent to below address:-

Post Box No-2091

Chennai- 600 020

Tamil Nadu (INDIA)

Incomplete/delayed applications are liable to be rejected.

In case of any queries/clarification, candidates can call Helpline numbers:-

+91-7550004136 – Hindi Support

+91-7550004137- English Support

Help Desk Support Time: 9:30am to 5:30pm (Monday to Friday except Government Holidays).