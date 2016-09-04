4 Sepak Takraw players to represent India

Four Sepacktakraw players along with a Coach from Nagaland have been selected to represent the Indian team in the forthcoming 31st King’s World Cup to be held from October 17-23 at Bangkok, Thailand.

The players had been undergoing one month intensive training at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The players would be undergoing another 15 days training abroad at the Takraw Foundation of Thailand from October 1-15 to get acclimatized as per the Government of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The selected players and coach are Havildar Viseyie Koso from DGP Sepaktakrw team, ABSI Pungotolu Puro from DGP Sepaktakrw team, Menenu Tsukru from State Sports Girls Hostel and Vesuto Medeo from SAI, Dimapur and Pulenu Neikha, coach from YR&S

News Source: Nagaland Post