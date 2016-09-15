45th foundation day of RIMS Guv expresses displeasure over reference to Pvt hospitals

Imphal, Sep 14: Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla has expressed strong displeasure over referring RIMS patients to private hospitals and clinics for different reasons, both founded and unfounded. She stated that health is priority and all social and economic activities are closely inter-linked with the health parameters of the people. She was speaking at the 45th foundation day celebration of RIMS, and it was her first official function since she took over her gubernatorial assignment.

Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla, Health and Family Welfare Minister D Korungthang, RIMS Director Prof Ch Arun Kumar, RIMS Medical Superintendent Prof M Amuba, RIMS former Prof of Obstetrics, and Gynaecology Dr N Saratkumar, reception sub-committee of the 45th foundation day celebration chairman Prof A Mahendra graced the function as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor stated that RIMS has been rendering humanitarian service to the people of the North Eastern Region and also striving for academic excellence apart from carrying out a number of research activities. She appealed to all the medical professionals not to ever forget that their duty is a yeoman’s service to mankind and they should serve the sick with all the care and ability they can muster.

One should not think of profit while entering the room of a sick person. Selfish motive should not mar the sanctity of this noble profession, she added. Further the Governor stated, “It really disturbs me to read in newspapers that patients are being referred to private hospitals from RIMS on account of some malfunctioning equipment or due to some other reasons. RIMS, being the number one Govt hospital should ensure that no patient is referred to other hospitals and it should provide the best medical care to all the people.”

She stated, “In some horrifying news reports, we have read that due to non-availability of a stretcher, a child died on the shoulder of his father or a man had to carry the body of his wife himself. This not only saddens me but makes me feel ashamed that while we are sending satellites in the space, we are, on the other hand, encountering such incidents.”

On account of its hilly terrain, the task of providing medical aid to the people in far flung areas of the State is a challenging one. Yet, all modern technologies and means of communication must be explored to overcome these challenges, stated the Governor. For Manipur and other States where railway and road communication infrastructure are not good enough, the concept of ‘flying doctors’ can be experimented by using small planes or helicopters in order to reach far flung areas and provide healthcare facilities.

Dr Najma stated that she discussed with the State Health Minister on improving the healthcare sector of the State. She assured that she would talk with the Prime Minister on augmenting the State’s healthcare facilities.

Health Minister D Korungthang said that the Central Govt sanctioned Rs 15 crore to develop a Trauma Care Centre in RIMS. Recently, there have been some cases of conflicts between doctors and patient parties in the State, and doctors are blamed for all the wrong reasons. He urged all the people to rethink before blaming doctors for unexpected diagnosis or treatment results. The State Govt has already passed a Bill to protect doctors and hospital properties from such disturbances.

At the same time, the Health Minister appealed to all the health care providers specially doctors to be more accountable and make themselves available during office hours. He said that the State Govt is determined to stop private practice by Govt doctors during office hours. The function culminated with distribution of prizes to meritorious students of the institute.