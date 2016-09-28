A view about Christianity to attain peace in this present world

When the United Nations statistical experts declared in 2007 that for the first time in recorded history, the majority of the world’s population was living in Metropolitan Cities which bring together many different cultures, ethnic groups, languages and religions. Traditionally, each group had its quarter or regions. Increasingly, all kinds of people live next door to one another throughout the cities or regions. Thus this multicultural reality creates risks and complexity because in the city, there is more of everything – more people, more buildings, more traffic and more problems in the end time. The message of love, hope and peace must be reached out to suffering humanity both in rural and urban areas because the three angels’ messages call for the gospel to be preached to every nation, tribe, tongue and people – Rev 14: 6 (NKJV). This is a challenge for the churches to demonstrate the compassion, love, grace, hope and peace which we speak from the Holy Scriptures must reach out to the world and the cities. This painful condition also offers us powerful opportunities for witness. Seek the PEACE and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into excile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper – Jeremiah 29: 7 (NIV).

Through this article, with respect to all religions and faiths of the people around the world, I prayerfully and sincerely appeal to my brethren to view and share about the Christianity to attain peace in the end time of this fragile world and it is an introspection for the Christian Communities.

Christianity is a religion of Christ, the son of God, the Father who revealed to Moses that no man could see His face (God’s face) and live but Jesus Christ told Philip that anyone had seen Him (Jesus Christ) had seen the Father – John 14:9 as recorded by the Bible. No book been so loved, so hated, so revered, so damned as the Bible. Many died for the Bible and others have killed for it. John Huss of Bohemia was among many who lost their lives in defence of the Bible and for teaching its soul-saving truths. He stood boldly for his faith before rulers and prelates. The Bible has lived through many attacks. Today, language experts, archeologists, biologists, geologists and others are constantly making discoveries that proved its accuracy. It is stronger than ever and the Bible lives on. There is a power in the word of God that positively changes man’s lives. The Christians believe that the Holy Scriptures of Old and New Testaments of the Bible are given by the inspiration through some 35 holy men of God who spoke and wrote as they were moved by Holy Spirit taking sixteen hundred years in preparation. God has committed to man the knowledge necessary for salvation. The Holy Scriptures are infallible revelation of His will. The trustworthy record of God’s acts in history tells that God is creator of all things. The heavens declare the glory of God and firmament shows His handiwork. The sunshine, rains, hills and streams, creatures, all testify of a loving Creator.

Here is God’s preview of the future. Once proud King Nebuchadnezzar viewing his magnificent capital city of Babylon, planned that it should last forever but God decreed otherwise. Daniel, the prophet revealed his forgotten dream of symbolic image that he is head of gold represented great kingdom of Babylon (605 BC – 539 BC), followed by breast and arms of silver represented kingdom of Medo-Persia (539 BC – 331 BC), the belly and thighs of brass represented the kingdom of Greece (331 BC – 168 BC) under Alexander the Great. The legs of iron represented the Roman Empire (Pagan Rome – 168 BC – 476 AD) and the mixture of iron and clay in the feet and toes was explained as the divided ten kingdoms of Roman Empire (Papal Rome) or divided nations of Western Europe (476 AD – 2nd Advent). The destruction of the feet by the stone represents the second coming of Christ, the destruction of earth’s nations, followed by establishment of God’s kingdom of peace on earth for His chosen people – Daniel 2: 1-49. It is a remarkable fulfilment of Bible prophecy accurately as foretold more than 2500 years ago by Daniel, the prophet. The nations and people shall not cleave to one another even as iron is not mixed with the clay. God’s hand in world civilization and politics is being revealed. The same thing will happen in future as foretold by the Holy Bible.

Yet, down through the centuries the Bible has proved itself to be a book of high spiritual potency. Many of the finest men and women known to history drawn their inner strength from its pages. It is the proof and fulfilment of whatever prophesied in the Holy Bible which is the best and truest book I ever read because it has recorded everything accurately which the world famous scientists and historians failed to record it. For example, the world scientists could calculate the days and found it that there is one-day lost and all other worldly books failed to record it but the Bible has a record of it. Before completion of avenging his enemies, Joshua the leader of Israelites ordered the Sun to stand still and the Moon to stay. The Sun stood still and the Moon stayed in the midst of heaven for about a whole day – Joshua 10: 12, 13. This proved that the Holy Bible has clearly recorded the one day lost, as such this article referred to the quotations of Holy Bible of King James Version. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction and instruction in righteousness” – 2 Timothy 3: 16,17.

The Christians, the followers of Christ do believe that there is one God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit, a unity of three coeternal persons (Trinity). God is immortal, all powerful, all knowing above all and ever present. God the eternal son became incarnate in Jesus Christ. Through Him all things were created and character of God is revealed, the salvation of humanity is accomplished and the world is judged. He was conceived of the Holy Spirit and born of the virgin Mary. He lived and experienced temptation as a human being but perfectly exemplified the righteousness and love of God. His miracles manifested God’s power and was attested as God’s promised Messiah.

He suffered and died voluntarily on the cross for our sins and in our place, was raised from the dead, and ascended to minister in the heavenly sanctuary in our behalf. He will come again in glory for final deliverance of His chosen people and restoration of all things. God the eternal Spirit was active with the Father and the son in creation, incarnation and redemption. He inspired the writers of scripture. He filled Christ’s life with power. He draws and convicts human beings. (to be contd)