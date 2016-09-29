Ahead of the third edition of the ISL, Goal looks at the strengths and weaknesses of John Abraham’s outfit…

Two seasons without any substantial success, the John Abraham-owned team buckle up for yet another campaign in the Indian Super League (ISL). But with a major overhaul and a shuffle from their recruitment policies, is a spot in the last four a possibility?

Just a spot below the cut-off line and two points short, ‘The Highlanders’ had to sulk into oblivion when the semi-finals of ISL 2015 arrived. But it might not have been the best of challenges put up to make it into the business round itself in the first place.

Three opening losses on the trot and NorthEast United were back to where they ended the inaugural season – bottom of the leaderboard. Defeat in six of the fourteen matches along with dropping points at two more games did them no favour as they ended the season with 20 points and a deficit of five goals.

Even marquee signing Simao Sabrosa was not fit in the beginning and he only made his debut in the fourth game, where momentum shifted upwards for the team from the seven sisters. The onus was once again on the youthful talent pool, all but one from the northeastern part of India. Interestingly it was goalkeeper Rehenesh T.P. yet again who was the star domestic performer for them.

Venezuelan manager Cesar Farias and American deputy Gulliermo Sanchez along with Santosh Kashyap got in the right blend of all coaching manuals but in the end, it was a failed campaign for the ever so loyal fans who thronged into the Guwahati stadium each match, making it the second highest attended venue after Kochi.

Despite of all that went through at the club from the first season, Cesar Farias rightly put words into perspective after the end of the campaign, “The aim was to NOT finish at the bottom of the table and we did that. The next aim was to qualify for the semi-finals and we could not do that. We at least surpassed our first target as a team. Next step, next year…”

