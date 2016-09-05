Alert Assam Rifles Patrol Team Escapes Ambush In Manipur

IMPHAL: A patrol of 12 Assam Rifles in Manipur’s border district of Chandel had a narrow escape today when insurgents tried to ambush them using a remote-controlled bomb, officials here said.

Bomb experts from Imphal later rushed there and defused the bomb.

Intelligence sources said that at 2 pm, the patrolling personnel discerned that a bomb was buried at the side of the village road leading to Kwatha Khnnuou, a little distance away from the Trans-Asian Highway Number 1.

Police said that there might have been some other bombs buried along the road or hung from the tree branches.

With the arrival of the additional Assam Rifles personnel, a search operation was launched in the nearby areas. However, no suspects were detected. A police officer said the insurgents must have slipped away towards the no man’s land.

Recently, there have been some sensational ambushes against the security forces claiming several lives. Attacking security personnel along the Manipur to Myanmar highway in this district has been a recurring feature.

To check the free movement of insurgents along the international border, the construction of a 10 km long border fence was started at Moreh. However, it was suspended when it was established that the fence was being constructed deep inside Manipur. While over 10 villages would be affected, in the state’s Ukhrul district Choro Khunnou village would entirely go to Myanmar if the fence was built.

Police have registered a case. There has been no claim from any insurgent group of the bomb planting.

News Source: NDTV