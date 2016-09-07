After Assam, BJP sets eyes on Manipur Amit Shah to meet State workers on Sept 15

GUWAHATI, Sep 6: BJP president Amit Shah has started working on a detailed strategy for Manipur polls slated for early next year, where his party is confident of repeating its spectacular performance of Assam. Shah is set to interact with party workers on September 15, when he will sound his party’s poll bugle.The party has appointed Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in charge of the Manipur polls.

BJP functionary Prahlad Singh Patel told ET, “Shah will interact with booth level workers on September 15.

“The party made inroads in the civic polls to Imphal Municipal Corporation, winning 10 out of 27 seats, with the ruling Congress winning 12. In 2011, BJP could win only 1 seat, when the Congress won 13.”

BJP has set up strong organisational base in Manipur and a platform of non-Congress parties called the North East Democratic Alliance (Neda).

Key leaders are expected to campaign for BJP . Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Neda convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma are among the top campaigners expected to tour the State soon.

BJP is enthused by the response it has received for the agitations.“The turnout and participation of BJP workers proves that we are gaining ground and we will come to power in the State,” a party insider said. At present, BJP has two MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

