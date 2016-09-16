Assam health director suspended: Late for work, doctors lose one day’s pay

Not present at the Nalbari Civil Hospital on time, a number of government doctors Thursday faced loss of one day’s pay, with Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking a magistrate to ensure timely presence of doctors in the hospital. The government also suspended J Barman, director of health services (family welfare) for negligence of duty.

“A departmental team found that no doctor had reached the hospital till 9.30 am… The health minister then directed the district deputy commissioner to deduct a day’s salary of all the doctors who should have been on duty before 9.30 am,” a press release by Sarma’s office said.

The minister also asked the Nalbari deputy commissioner to depute a magistrate every morning to ensure that doctors turned up for duty on time.

The number of doctors facing the pay-cut was not specified.

News Source: Indian Express