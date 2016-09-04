BJP set to protest on Sept 5

IMPHAL, Sep 3: BJP Manipur Pradesh is set to stage another demonstration on the police Constable recruitment row on September 5.

Speaking to reporters at their Nityaipat Chuthek office, BJP Manipur Pradesh Election Management Committee convenor Thounaojam Chaoba said that the Government’s decision on the issue has disappointed the poor people.

He said that his party has been raising its voice on the issue for the sake of all the educated unemployed youth of the State.

They would continue to stand against holding a fresh recruitment and cancellation of recruitment process of police Constable (Male) 2013 batch, he said.

Th Chaoba accused the State Government of flouting the police recruitment guidelines.

He further alleged that Congress Government instituted VDF only to garner votes. However, these personnel have not been paid adequately till date, he added.

Maintaining that BJP would keep on fighting corruption, Th Chaoba said that the September 5 demonstration would not be the end but more and more agitations would follow one after another.

Thangmeiband AC MLA Kh Joykishan said that according to the Employment Exchange (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act 1959, recruitment examinations must be conducted within 15 days of notification. However, this guideline has been violated by the State Government, he added.

As such, BJP could not remain silent but raise a voice against this ‘illegal’ move of the Government, Joykishan said and added that the party had not initiated the agitation to gain political mileage.

Saying that BJP has been staging demonstrations in the interest of the public, Joykishan observed that people must extend support to the endeavour of the party.

He also vowed to continue the stir until the State Government revokes its decision.

Stating that many BJP workers were injured in the protest staged at Khoyathong yesterday, Joykishan said that his party would never retreat even if they have to face death.

BJP Manipur Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Sumatibala Ningthoujam urged all the women organisations to extend support to the present movement.