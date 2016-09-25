‘Bluff and failure main aspects of Congress rule’

IMPHAL | September 24

Bluffing people and failure in every sector have become major aspects of the ruling government, BJP Manipur Pradesh vice president M Asnikumar said today adding that these has only aggravated the various issues in the state.

Asnikumar was speaking at a booth level worker conference of Keibul Lamjao polling station A and B in Thanga Assembly constituency.

Continuing his attack on the ruling Congress, he said the Congress is today highly desperate.

He said the Congress has today become the three Cs of corruption, commission and crisis.

The Congress has never intervened on any state issue when there is still time, which has resulted in social unrest in almost every part of the state today, he asserted.

There are clear indications of misrule under the present government, he said, adding that the misrule is creating much hardship for the people. It is time, he said, to bring a change in government for the welfare of the people.

He further claimed that the present recruitment spree under the state government is an attempt of the government to bluff the people and mobilise funds for the upcoming state Assembly election.

He further claimed the Congress of destroying the education sector and that the government schools have become almost dysfunctional.