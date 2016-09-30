Hijam Irabot – A Brief Profile

Hijam Irabot, (30 September 1896 – 26 September 1951), also known as Lamyanba Hijam Irabot, was a freedom fighter, politician and social activist from Manipur. He was one of the founder leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI) in Manipur. He wrote journals and poetry, as well as plays in which he also acted. He was also a sportsman. He chaired the 4th Session of the Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha.He showed leadership against social injustices during the second Nupi Lan, 1939. In the June/ July 1948 election to the Manipur Assembly, Irabot won from the Utlou Constituency.

Irabot was born to Hijam Ibungohal Singh and Chongtham Ningol Thambalngambi at Oinam Leikai near Pishumthong, Imphal, Manipur on September 30, 1896.

After his father’s death, he moved with his mother to stay with his aunt Sougaijam Ongbi Ibeton Devi at Moirangkhom Sawaijam, Imphal.

After his mother’s death and his return from Dacca in 1915 he was sheltered in the house of Maibam Samden of Wangkhei, Imphal who worked in the court of King Churachand.

He studied at Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur till Class 7 and founded two student bodies, Bal Sangha and Chatra Sanmelan. In 1913, he went to Dhaka with his cousin, Sawaijam Somorendro and got admitted at Pugoj High School to study till Class 9. In 1915, he dropped out due to shortage of money and went to Agartala.

He had a good relations with the royal family through and later got married to the king's elder brother MK Chandrahas, elder brother of the then reigning King Churachand, daughter Khomdonsana. He was then appointed a member of the Sadar panchayat.