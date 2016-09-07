Cabinet okays 8 new police stations

IMPHAL, Sep 6: The State Cabinet has resolved to open eight new police stations, eight new police outposts and seven new fire sub-stations.

Briefing media persons after a Cabinet meeting held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister O Ibobi in the chair, Government spokesman M Okendro informed that the new police stations would be opened at Kangvai, Sagang and Behiang in Churachandpur district, Leimakhong in Senapati district, Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district, Irong Chesaba and Heirok Mayai Keithel in Thoubal district and Kangchup, Sadar Hills.

Eight new police outposts would be opened at Hiyang-thang, Langol Laimanai, Nungei, Lambui, Nunglei-band (Leimatak), S Khawlian (Thinkeu village), Tingpui (Laimanai) Kabui village and Nongdam. Moreover, new fire sub-stations would be opened at Heirok, Lilong, Porompat, Lamlai, Sekmai, Khumbong and Litan.

The Cabinet meeting also agreed to create 126 posts to man the new power sub-stations. Okendro further informed that the Cabinet meeting agreed to regularise the service of 73 contract basis Primary Investigators of Economics and Statistics Dept. The vacant post of four Assistant Directors of the same department would also be filled up through MPSC.

The existing two posts of Data Entry Operator would also be regularised. The two posts are at present given the status of contract staff.

The State Cabinet further decided to make direct purchase of land for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Tamenglong under the School Education Department.