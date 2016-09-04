Most of the students ask me about Civil Service Examination. We are aware that civil service examination is most prestigious as it selects officers for various services. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a nationwide competitive examination in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to various Civil Services of the Government of India.

As the first stage is preliminary exam, it is being held once in a year in different exam centre of the country. The Preliminary Examination for Civil Services is also popularly called CSAT or Civil Services Aptitude Test. The CSAT is actually the second paper of General Studies that was introduced in 2011. The system was different before and it has changed now in comparison with few years back. Before the introduction of aptitude type there was two papers that include a subject and another is like general studies that include most subjects. Through CSAT, the UPSC intended to choose suitable candidates who not only have the knowledge but also the aptitude for reasoning and analytical power.

Through CSE efficient and dynamic individuals are selected for the following services:

– Indian Administrative Service.

– Indian Foreign Service.

– Indian Police Service.

– Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.

– Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.

– Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).

– Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’.

– Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’

– Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’.

– Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’.

– Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Gr. III).

– Indian Corporate Law Service, Group “A”.

– Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).

– Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group ‘B’.

– Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group ‘B’.

– Pondicherry Civil Service, Group ‘B’.

– Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’.

We shall publish further details related to civil service examination. For the updates and details students may look at the official website of UPSC.

