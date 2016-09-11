CM flags off Imphal leg of Run, Raise, Respond NE

Imphal, Sep 10: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh flagged-off the Imphal leg of the charity half marathon run ‘Run, Raise, Respond North East’ from the historic Kangla Fort today. The run is being organised for development of entrepreneurship in the State.

Speaking at the flag off function, the Chief Minister said that the State Government alone cannot create employment opportunities for all.

Noting the initiatives taken up by private individuals, the Chief Minister called upon all to start new projects that would create more employment opportunities for the development of the State.

Expressing his concern on the frequent bandh and blockade and the law and order situation in the State which has hampered development process, the Chief Minister said no entrepreneur from other parts of the country and beyond are willing to invest in Manipur. Even tourists have become reluctant to visit Manipur owing to such instability, he added.

He also pointed out the importance of entrepreneurs in the development of any country and added that employment opportunities are created by such private individuals.

The charity marathon run will create awareness among the budding entrepreneurs and the people of Manipur, observed the Chief Minister.

Nigel Eastwood, a technology investor and international entrepreneur from UK, who is the man behind this event, said that the North East India is critically important to the growth and development of India.

This run is to support local entrepreneurs in the region and to highlight the immense potential of the region in commerce and tourism to the entrepreneurs of the country and the world, he added.

“The time is ripe to think of how we can support the entrepreneurial eco system in this region to create wealth,” Nigel added.

Commerce and Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam and MP Rajya Sabha and Olympic Bronze Medallist MC Mary Kom also attended the flag-off function.

It may be mentioned that the event was participated by over 400 persons consisting of walkers, runners, cyclists and bikers. The destination of 21.1 km run (Half marathon) started at the 2nd World War Memorial at Maibam Lotpa Ching and will culminate at Nambol Bora site.

The event is being organised in association with MNet, one of North East India’s leading telecom companies, and has been already organised in Guwahati, Shillong and Kohima.