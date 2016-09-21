Cultural varsity commences first session

Manipur University of Culture commences its first session formally at the complex of Government Dance and Music College at Palace Compound here today.

Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof Naorem Khagendra while speaking to students at the commencement function said life consists of memories, visions and dreams.

He said Manipur which has a rich cultural heritage now has a University of Culture, which is a dream come true.

“For the last 20 years we have been thinking and working towards establishing a cultural university in the state. To preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state, a cultural university is a must,” he said.

The policy for the establishment for University of Culture in Manipur was drafted way back in 2002, added the Vice-Chancellor.

According to registrar of the varsity, the university will have eight departments for the time being including Thang-Ta, Visual arts, Umang Lai Haraoba, Sankirtana, Dance, Music and Tribal Studies.

The university has recruited 19 faculty members and 10 office staffs while 154 students have enrolled in the different streams viz 22 in Thang-Ta, nine in visual arts, 15 in Umang Lai Haraoba, 37 in Sankirtana, 20 in Dance, 28 in Music and eight in Tribal Studies, he added.

Art and Culture director, K Sushila Devi and Information and Public Relations director, Meghachandra Kongbam who attended the function expressed their happiness in formally opening the university.

“Our rich culture symbolizes the great civilization of Manipuri built by our forefathers. This Manipur University of Culture will certainly step into the development of our various typical cultural elements”, asserted Meghachandra.

Two books to be taught in the syllabus ‘Refresher English and Refresher Manipuri’ were also released during the function.

Commissioner of Art and Culture K Radhakumar Singh reminded the quotes of Neil Armstrong’s first words from the moon who first landed on it in 1969 “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.