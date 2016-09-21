Debate on pre-merger political status held

Coalition for Indigenes’ Right Campaign (CIRCA) Youth Front in association with the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) and Apunba Imagi Maheiroi Sengpanglup (AIMS) today hosted a state level open debating competition on the motion “Manipur na Pre-Merger political status ta hanjinba ngamlaba matamda Manipur na hakthengnariba wathoksing asigi waroisin purakpa ngamgani” at Manipur Press Club, Majorkhul, Imphal.

The jury members of the debating competition included High Court advocate Yumnam Romola, Johnstone Higher Secondary School lecturer N Dhana Singh and Modern College associate professor O Ibopisak.

Leishangthem Luchinglai Chanu, Asem Sajana Devi and Anamika Heirangkhongjam were adjudged the first, second and third position holders.

Gurumayum Vashista Sharma, Momota Thounaojam, Usham Ningthoukhomba Meetei, M K Saroj Khan, Laishram Suraj Singh, Thoudam Nirupama and Chanambam Preety Jurish Devi received consolation prizes.

The first, second and third positions were awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively and consolation prizes of Rs 500 were given to 4-10th position holders along with a citation.

Altogether 28 participants from different schools of the state took part in the debate competition.