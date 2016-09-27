Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assures support to Irom Chanu Sharmila in Manipur elections

NEW DEHI: Human rights activist Irom Chanu Sharmila, who fasted for 16 years to protest against implementation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur, met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The CM assured her of “all support” when she contests elections in Manipur next year.

Sharmila, who announced her decision to contest assembly elections in Manipur in August this year, had said that she would seek assistance from Kejriwal for the formation of a political party. During their 45-minute meeting, the two, along with deputy CM Manish Sisodia, discussed the political situation in Manipur at length.

“Met Irom Sharmila. I salute her courage and struggle. My best wishes and full support in her political endeavours,” Kejriwal tweeted after their meeting.

Sources said that while Sharmila’s own plans are not clear right now, the CM has offered all possible help to her.

