Dy CM at his witty best against BJP Time bomb in Framework Agreement, claims Dy CM

IMPHAL, Sep 14 : Taking digs at the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam today said that the BJP is today full of political immigrants, and added that there is a need for a political ILP now.

Speaking at the one day conference on Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institute at Congress Bhawan today, the Deputy Chief Minister drew an analogy and said that just as the warning ‘Beware of Dog’ is put up at some houses to warn others, there is the need to put up the slogan ‘Beware of some political party’ now.

Elaborating, Gaikhangam said that there is a time bomb embedded somewhere in the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the BJP led Government at the Centre.

Till today the BJP led Government has not spelt out the essence of the Framework Agreement and questioned the nature of their hidden agenda.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reminded the gathering that the June 18 uprising of 2001 was during the time when Delhi was under a BJP led Government, and added that there is no guarantee that there will not be a repeat this time too.

“If the BJP is really honest then the details of the Framework Agreement should be spelt out to the people,” added Gaikhangam.

Drawing another example, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “No one knows whether the visiting BJP leaders would set anything on fire, but be sure that they came here with matches ready in their pockets.”

If the BJP could wreak such a havoc when it headed the Government at Delhi, then imagine what damage it can create if it comes to power here, said Gaikhangam.

On the claim that the BJP has received feelers from many for the party’s ticket, the Deputy CM said that all the intending candidates of the BJP are without any substance (Phouham).

Now no one will leave the Congress, assured Gaikhangam and added that harbouring such thoughts will be in vain.

Urging the people to be sensitive to the reality, Gaikhangam said that if they elect a BJP led Government, the people will lose their liberty and claimed that the BJP is anti-democracy.

Stating that the Congress is for the people, the Deputy CM said that any accord that the party signs is always after keeping the people informed.

Vice president of MPCC and chairman of PDA T Mangibabu and former MP and chairperson of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan, AICC New Delhi, Meenakshi Nataranjan attended the function as the president and guest of honour.