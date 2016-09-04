e-Office on the card

The State Government has geared up to introduce e-office system under which all Government files would be processed electronically so as to reduce use of papers.

Speaking to media persons at the Old Secretariat conference hall today, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore informed that the State Government has been actively considering to introduce e-office system so that the initiative of e-governance can be implemented successfully.

Once the new system is introduced, papers used in maintaining and processing Government files can be reduced considerably.

Under this system, files would be transferred electronically.

Even Cabinet meetings would not use papers. Rather i-pads would be used to store Cabinet memos and the Cabinet would be called e-Cabinet, said the Chief Secretary.

For implementation of the e-governance initiative, National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed four apps namely Loucha Pathap, GPF Manipur, CPIS and SMS Service.

By using Loucha Pathap, one can access Jamabandi and other land records on mobile phones without going to Government offices.

GPF statements can be accessed on GPF Manipur and pension statements on SMS Service. IT Department has been already providing 35 different kinds of services online.

People can see or avail these services by logging to manipurportal.gov.mn.in, Nabakishore said.

IT Commissioner PK Singh who was also present at the press meet said that two more apps would be developed which can reduce the time taken in seeking appointment with doctors and ease LPG booking and home delivery.

There is internet connectivity in all the districts of the State and also in 17 blocks. Due process has been initiated to connect all Government offices with optical fibres. e-office system has been launched in IT Department and Department of Personnel.

Necessary measures for launching e-Cabinet would be started within 15 days. A special IT economic zone would be commissioned at Mantripukhri in March next year, informed the IT Commissioner.

NIC SIO Kh Rajen said that 14 DDOs have started paying salaries to employees through their bank accounts without involvement of any papers.

Computerisation of land records has been completed by 100 per cent for Bishnupur district, 80 per cent for Imphal East, 20 per cent each of Imphal West and Thoubal districts, Rajen added.