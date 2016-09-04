ECI nominates 22 electoral roll observers

IMPHAL, Sep 3: For the Manipur State Assembly election which is likely to be held early next year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has nominated 22 IAS officers as electoral roll observers while Dr SK Chaurasia has been appointed as the State’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The 22 IAS officers were nominated as electoral roll observers in connection with the Electoral Roll Purification Programme and Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, informed an official source.

Principal Secretary MH Khan who has been nominated as one of the electoral roll observers would look after Assembly segments located under SDO Sawombung (Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai and Lamlai); Principal Secretary Letkhogin Haokip would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Keirao Bitra (Keirao and Andro); Principal Secretary L Lakher would look after Jiribam AC; and Principal Secretary JC Ramthanga would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Porompat (Kshetrigao, Thongju, Yaiskul and Wangkhei).

Principal Secretary P Vaiphei would look after Assembly segments located under SDO Lamphel (Thang- meiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong and Singjamei); Commissioner Vineet Joshi would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Lamsang (Sekmai and Lamsang).

Commissioner BB Sharma would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Patsoi (Konthoujam and Patsoi); Commissioner PK Singh would look after Assembly segments located under SDO Wangoi (Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi and Mayang Imphal).

Commissioner T Pamei would be in charge of Assembly segments located under Nambol and Bishnupur SDO (Nambol, Oinam and Bishnupur); Commissioner AK Sinha would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Thoubal (Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing-Tentha and Khangabok).

Commissioner RK Dinesh would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Moirang (Moirang, Thanga and Kumbi); Commissioner H Deleep would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Lilong and Kakching (Lilong, Wabagai and Kakching); Commissioner M Lakshmikumar would be in charge of Assembly segments located under SDO Waikhong (Hiyanglam and Sugnu).

Commissioner K Radhakumar would be in charge of Assembly segments located under DC Chandel (Chandel and Tengnoupal); Secretary Nidhi Mani Triparthi would be in charge of Ukhrul, Phungyar and Chingai ACs; Secretary Jason Shimray would look after Saikul, Kangpokpi and Saitu ACs.

Secretary Sumant Singh would look after Karong, Mao and Tadubi ACs; Secretary Th Gopen Meitei would be in charge of Tamei, Tamenglong and Nungba; Special Secretary H Gyan Prakash would be in charge of Tipaimukh, Thanlon and Henglep ACs, Special Secretary M Harekrishna would be in charge of Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat ACs.

Special Secretary Athem Muivah and Special Secretary M Yaiskul have been kept in reserve.

Meanwhile, the ECI has appointed MCS officers Nita Arambam and K Bono as OSDs in Election Department.