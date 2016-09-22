Enough power for next 50 years, Ibobi promises

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh today said his government is taking steps to ensure that there will be adequate power supply in the state for the next 50 years.

He said under funding from the DoNER ministry, a 400 Kv sub-station is under-construction at Thoubal Khunou and plans are on to construct another 400 Kv sub-station at Yurembam.

The sub-station at Thoubal Khunou will supply power to Imphal East, Ukhrul, Thoubal and Chandel districts whereas the proposed station at Yurembam will supply power to Imphal West, Senapati, Tamenglong, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, he said.

The CM was addressing the closing function of the state Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament-2016 at the Thoubal Indoor stadium.

The Chief Minister also announced that there is a plan to start construction of a multi-purpose indoor stadium at Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Haotabi under NEC funding, at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.

Ibobi also said that his government is taking up projects which are beneficial for the future generation of the state on priority basis.

He also lauded the achievements of sportspersons of the state and said it is only due to the competence and skills of the state’s sports players that they are able to represent such a big country like India in the international arena.

As an act to encourage the players, the government has been providing some monetary awards as well as suitable government jobs, he added.