First manifesto for NE students launched

New Delhi, Sep 8: Delhi is a melting pot of various cultures with over 200,000 people from the North East, staying in the capital, in search of better education and opportunities, bringing their own culture to the city. However, at the same time, crime rate is alarmingly increasing in the past few years.

After having wide consultations with the North East students of Delhi University (DU) in order to recognize the situation and their concerns, a ‘Special Manifesto’ for North East Indian students in DU by National Students Union, India (NSUI) has been launched during NE Convention cum Cultural Extravaganza event at Mavalankar hall in New Delhi.

The manifesto will serve as a tool to incorporate better facilities and safeguard the judicial rights of every citizens of North East India particularly students in DU.

The event was organized by North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) in collaboration with NSUI.

“I would like you all to know that, NEESDU does not endorse any political party for future and for individual gains. The Society (NESSDU) is for the welfare of the North East students and therefore, is not affiliated to any political party in particular. We will work closely with any political party that takes keen interest for the welfare of the NE people. NESSDU is always open to transparency and a constructive dialogue,” said Thang Lenmang Doungel, president, NESSDU.

The manifesto ensures and assures that more hostels will be set up for the students of North Eastern States, also a cultural centre to nurture the cultures and propagate awareness about the myriad cultures of the North East as well as more administrative and financial power to Nodal officers & college in-charge for the welfare of North East students.

Moreover, Hindi language should not be made a compulsory subject for the students and take steps to offer an alternative subject instead.

The manifesto also says that police officers specially recruited from North East region should be posted in all campuses and in places largely resided by North East people in Delhi.

The event was graced by Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes in the presence of Dr CP Joshi, gen secy AICC in-charge NE region and other dignitaries from the North East region.

“For all economic, social problems, education is one tool through which we can overcome all the problems. So, Government should open more institutions for the NE,” added Oscar Fernandes.

The cultural extravaganza saw a huge turnout, especially from the student community.

Enthralling the crowds, the glittering event showcased the elegant movements of Leima traditional dance from Manipur and other traditional dances from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh representing the rich heritage of the region.

“I am aware that you (students) are keen in cultural activities and I am also keen to understand North East. And you can understand North East only by participating, watching, seeing the performances of the young people. And whatever I could see today, I am happy to say that the North East youngsters are the source of inspiration for the entire country. Our population is young, the inspiration is young and if anyone is keen to can see what the inspiration of young leaders of India is, come and see and enjoy the North East, then we will understand what the inspiration of our young generation is,” said Dr CP Joshi.

