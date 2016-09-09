Former convenor of JCILPS Ratan freed on bail

IMPHAL, Sep 8: District and Sessions Court, Imphal West has granted bail to former JCILPS convenor Khomdram Ratan on health ground.

The bail judgment was passed today after it was kept reserved on September 6 last.

Earlier, Ratan submitted a bail application to District and Sessions Court, Imphal West stating that he urgently needs treatment as his health has deteriorated in the judicial custody.

He was released on the execution of PR bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties of like amount to the satisfaction of JMIC Imphal West-1 and upon the condition that the accused has to deposit Rs 20,000 in cash to JMIC Imphal West-1 Court.

The Court order said that Ratan must not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or to any police officer.

The Court also directed him not to leave Manipur without the prior permission of JMIC Imphal West-1.

Ratan has to appear before JMIC Imphal West-1 tomorrow regarding a case taken up by Singjamei police station.

He was arrested by a large police team from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall while he was staging a sit-in-protest as per the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by JMIC Imphal West-1 on August 17 night.

The Court order said that Ratan has been accused of having connection with banned UNLF, inciting enmity among different communities, leading agitations against the Government causing human casualties, loss of public property, and misappropriation of money meant for distribution to 533 persons injured in pro-ILPS stirs.

It further added that Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh had confirmed that the photograph showing Ratan receiving oath from UNLF leader Nongyai was genuine.

The order further said that he has been accused of working as a sympathizer of UNLF in 1988-89 while he was the finance secretary of AMSU.

Ratan joined UNLF in January 2006 through self styled Lt Umakanta of the outfit, the Court order said and added that Ratan was administered oath as a cadre of the outfit by holding the red flag of UNLF with three other unknown cadres by Nongyai, organization secretary of the outfit in June/July 2006 near Tamu (Myanmar).

The order further mentioned that Ratan was earlier arrested as per the FIR case number 206 (10) 2009 of Singjamei police station under Section 17/18/19/39 UA (P) A Act on October 10, 2009. Investigation of the case is still going on regarding the FIR.

On the other hand, 80 FIR cases had been registered at different police stations of the State for leading different agitations as well.

Ratan has been also accused of misappropriating a huge amount of Government money meant for paying compensation to 533 injured persons in pro-ILPS agitations.

He has been accused of retaining Rs 53,35,000 in his bank account and illegally using Rs 14,54,328.09 without distributing it to the injured persons.

Regarding his bail plea, the Court order said that JMIC Imphal West-1 had forwarded Ratan’s medical report submitted by the Superintendent of Central Jail, Sajiwa.

The Superintendent in his letter dated September 5 stated that Ratan was hospitalized at the security ward of JNIMS hospital for the first time on August 31 and he had received treatment three times so far.

In his medical report, JNIMS MO stated that Ratan’s blood pressure is still fluctuating due to stress.

It further said that Ratan has been consulted to a Psychiatrist for his stress and he is currently under the care of the same Psychiatrist.

He still needs to stay a couple of days in the hospital, the medical report said.

Further the Court order mentioned that the first provision of Section 437 and 439 provides release of an accused who is ill.

Furthermore, right to life of every citizen is to be protected at any cost by the Court irrespective of the fact that Ratan is an accused, the order said.