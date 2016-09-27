Govt forms CSC on Rongmei issue

LEGISLATORS OF 3 TRIBES RENEW APPEAL ON 3 TRIBAL APEX BODIES

After three apex organisations- Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho and Sumi Hoho- quit the Naga Hoho after expiry of the 30-day deadline( August 31) to revoke its recommendation to the state government for recognising Rongmei as an indigenous tribe of Nagaland; the state cabinet revisited the issue over which it had accorded recognition on July 23,2012; while the legislators of the three tribes (Ao, Lotha and Sumi) also renewed their appeal on the three apex tribe organisations to reconsider their dissociation from the Naga Hoho.

Cabinet Sub-Committee: A communiqué issued by the cabinet secretary (who is also the chief secretary) Pankaj Kumar, IAS informed that the cabinet met on Monday to discuss recent reports appearing in the local media and statements made by “several tribal hohos” over the Rongmei issue. According to the communiqué the cabinet considered that recognition of Rongmei as one of the Naga tribes of Nagaland was “previously made by the cabinet” on July 23,2012 and after which a notification was issued on August 4, 2012 by the home department. Further, the cabinet also noted that the matter was sub judice since the Gauhati High Court had passed an interim order on November 22,2012 in the matter under litigation ( Zeliang People Organisation Vs State of Nagaland and others.

It was also brought to the notice of the cabinet, that the report of the Committee constituted by the home department on April 3,2014 under the chairmanship of the chief secretary which was to examine the issues relating to recognition of tribes was yet to be submitted. The communiqué stated that, in consideration of the importance of the matter and in view of recent events, the cabinet on Monday decided to constitute a nine-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the matter in all its aspects and submit the recommendations at the earliest for further action of the government.

The nine-member CSC includes: Dr. Niekiesalie Nicky Kire (minister environment, forest & CC)- convenor; P. Longon (minister H&FW) co-convenor and the following as members– Y. Patton (Home minister), Tokheho Yepthomi (PHED minister), Kipili Sangtam (Power minister), Nuklotoshi (NH& Mech. minister), C.L. John (RD minister), Yitachu (School Edn minister), Y. Vikheho Swu (R&B minister ).

Ao, Sumi, Lotha legislators appeal 3 tribal hohos

DIMAPUR, SEP 26 (NPN): A total of 25 legislators from the Ao, Sumi and Lotha tribes have renewed their appeal on the three apex tribal bodies- Ao Senden, Sumi Hoho and Lotha Hoho- to reconsider [their decision to disassociate from Naga Hoho] and resolve all misunderstandings “for the unity and future of the Nagas”.

This was contained in the appeal which came after the three tribes dissociated from Naga Hoho as per the resolution adopted on August 24, by the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) of which all three are members, that they would dissociate if Naga Hoho did not accede to the demand on expiry of the 30-day on August 31, 2016. CNTC had objected to the recognition of Rongmei as an indigenous tribe of Nagaland by the state government on the basis of recommendation issued by Naga Hoho in 2008.

The signatories maintained that all important issues concerning the Nagas be resolved through discussions and thorough deliberations among all stakeholders, rather than resorting to actions which were “detrimental to the unity of the Nagas”.

The legislators further appealed to leaders of all civil society organisations to keep in mind the paramount interests of the people while deliberating on issues pertaining to the future of the people. The signatories viewed that dispute and misunderstanding could always be resolved through the “rich and age-old Naga traditions of dialogue in the spirit of give and take”. The legislators also expressed wholehearted solidarity and willingness to proactively work together with all Civil Society Organisations in the days to come. The signatories included: ministers– Y. Patton, Y. Vikheho Swu, Nuklutoshi, Tokheho; parliamentary secys.– Pukhayi, N. Jacob Zhimomi, Dr. Benjongliba Aier, Amenba Yaden, Shetoyi Sema, Khekaho Assumi, Er. Picto, S. Chuba Longkumer, Apok Jamir, Imtiwapang, dy. speaker Imtikumzuk, DAN chairman Dr. Longrineken, G Kaito, Imkong Imchen, Tovihoto Ayemi, S.I. Jamir (Advisor). Other legislators who consented though out of town included: parl. secys– Imtiwapang, Hukavi and Mmhonlumo, advisor Dr. T.M. Lotha and Thomas Lotha, MLA.

