House session commences, lasts for 31 mins

IMPHAL, Sep 2: The 14th session of the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly began today by paying obituary reference to late Kishore Thapa who was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly three times from Kangpokpi Assembly constituency.

Notably, today’s session lasted for just around 31 minutes.

Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh who is also the leader of the House laid the following papers on the table of the house.

The papers are Annual Inspection Report on Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies for 2014-15 (Audited during the year 2015-16); Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2015; Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finances for the year ended March 31, 2015; Annual Technical Inspection Report on Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies for the year ended March 31, 2015 and Annual Report of the State Vigilance Commission, Manipur for the year 2015-16.

Education Minister Dr Kh Ratankumar Singh also laid the Manipur Technical University Ordinance, 2016 on the table of the House today.

Chief Minister O Ibobi presented the Nineteenth Report of Business Advisory Committee, 2016.

The Chief Minister also moved a motion for election of the Three Financial Committees namely Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Public Undertakings so as to nominate seven members for each of the committee after due consideration on September 5.

Three Bills namely the Manipur Technical University Bill, 2016 (Bill No. 5 of 2016), the Dhanamanjuri University Bill, 2015 (Bill No. 6 of 2016), and The Manipur State Higher Education Council Bill, 2016 (Bill No. 7 of 2016) were also introduced by Education Minister Dr Kh Ratankumar.

Earlier paying obituary reference to late Kishore Thapa, the Chief Minister remarked that the late Kishore Thapa was a soft, mature and prominent personality. He always dealt public issues with a smiling face. He worked with many organisations of different communities, particularly those based at Sadar Hills. He tried to solve all issues pertaining to Sadar Hills without violence through dialogue.

His demise will be a big void, Ibobi added.

Opposition member Dr I Ibohalbi said that late Kishore Thapa was a gentleman who testified that being a minority was no hurdle to success provided he/she was popular with the masses.

IFCD Ngamthang Haokip recalled the many development projects taken up under the initiative of Kishore Thapa.

Speaker Th. Lokeshore Singh reminded that Kishore Thapa was elected as a Member of the House in the 1974 mid-term election for the first time, then re-elected in 1980 general election and again in 1984. He worked hard for unity among the different communities of the State.

The Speaker also conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family.

Later, the House observed silence for two minutes in honour of the departed former Member.

The obituary reference was attended by IFCD Minister Ngamthang Haokip, MLAs Dr I Ibohalbi and Kh Joykishan.