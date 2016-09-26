IAS, MCS officers transferred

The Governor of Manipur has ordered major transfer and posting of IAS and MCS officers with effect from September 25 until further notice.

An order in this regardswas issued by the department of personnel and administrative reforms.

As per the order O Nabakishore Singh Chief Secretary (Works and Cabinet) has been relieved off the charge of works, Dr J Suresh Babu, IAS additional chief secretary (Finance and home) has been posted as additional chief secretary (Home and MAHUD), Letkhogin Haokip, IAS principal secretary (IPR) has been posted as Principal secretary (CADA), JC Ramthanga IAS principal secretary (RD/PR/MI) as Principal secretary (SWI/MI), Vineet Joshi commissioner (Planning/power/Hr and Tech Edn) and Resident Commissioner, Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi was given additional charge of Finance, BB Sharma IAS Commissioner (CAF & PD) is posted as commissioner (CAF & PD/Corporation), H Deleep Singh, IAS Commissioner YAS as given additional charge of Art and Culture, M Lakhsmankumar Singh, IAS Commissioner (Transport) is also given additional charge of Edn S and Chairman BOSEM.

K Radhakumar Singh IAS Commissioner (Revenue/Arts and Culture) is now Commissioner Revenue/Works/IPR), Sumant Singh, IAS secretary (Edn. S) and Chairman, BOSEM is now secretary (RD&PR), N Ashok Kumar, IAS secretary to CM and Special secretary (Cabinet/DP/IT) has been posted as secretary to CM and special secretary Tourism, Th Chitra, IAS commissioner/DE and Joint secretary (Hr and Tech Edn) given with additional charge as Director (Edn U) and Chairman, COHSEM, Robert Singh Kshetrimayum, IAS Joint secretary (AR/Forest and Environment) as joint secretary (RD and PR) and Mission Director/NRLM, A Subhan Singh deputy secretary (DP) and OSD Manipur University of Culture and Manipur Film Institute as deputy secretary (RD&PR) and Additional Mission MD, MSCB in addition.

For MCS, Valentina Arambam MCS, deputy secretary (IT) and Additional Mission Director, NRLM has been given additional charge of Deputy secretary (RD&PR) and, Ranjan Yumnam MCS JD, CAF & PD & MD, MSCB is now Joint director CAF&PD, Rang Peter MCS under transfer as ADC/Ukhrul & PD, DRDA, Ukhrul as CEO, Autonomous District Council, Senapati , Luckyson N Kasung MCS ADC/Senapati, PD/DRDA, Senapati & CEO ADC/Senapati as Deputy secretary (IT), Joel G Haokip MCS as AO/IFC as SDO/BDO, Lungtin Sub-division, Senapati district, Neena Sarangthem AO/Sericulture as AO/IFC, Leiyaphi Rita MCS AC to DC Ukhrul (on promotion) as Senior AO Medical, Polly Makan MCS AC to DC, Ukhrul as AC to DC, Imphal East, G Shantikumar Kabui MCS AC to DC Tamenglong (on promotion) as ADC, Senapati PD/DRDA, Senapati, L Radhakanta AC to DC Bishnupur as under-secretary (SW), Ng Norenkumar Singh MCS in-charge ADC Pherzawl as under-secretary (Agri), ST Ritung Anal MCS AC to ADC, Moreh as AC to DC Ukhrul, K Shyamchandra senior AO Medical as ADC Ukhrul and PD/DRDA, Ukhrul and AS Elias MCS Deputy Director (CAF&PD) as ADC/Pherzawl.