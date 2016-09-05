ILP cell opened in Mizo-Assam border town

An Inner Line Permit (ILP) Cell, housed in a building of the border Police Check post in Mizoram-Assamborder Vairengte town, was inaugurated by Kolasib District Deputy Commissioner H. Lalengmawia, an official statement today said.

The statement said Lalengmawia inaugurated the ILP Cell yesterday to facilitate on the spot issuance of ILP to the people from outside the state entering Mizoram.

The Cell was set up as an extension of the office of the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) of Vairengte in which a signboard written in English, Hindi and Bengali was prominently displayed.

Temporary ILP would be issued in the Cell which could be made permanent in the DC’s office. The Cell is equipped with facilities to take passport photographs of ILP applicants.

People from outside the state required ILP to enter Mizoramas per provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 and the regulation has been in force in tribal-dominated states in the north east.

News Source: Press Trust of India