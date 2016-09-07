Judgement on Ratan’s bail plea reserved

IMPHAL, Sep 6: District and Sessions Court, Imphal West today reserved its judgement order till September 8 regarding the bail plea application submitted by JCILPS former convenor Khomdram Ratan, who is presently in judicial custody.

On August 26, Ratan was remanded to judicial custody by Judicial Magistrate First Class, Imphal West-1 till September 9.

Arguments on the bail plea was heard by District and Sessions Court, Imphal West Judge today.

After perusing a lenghty argument, the Court reserved its judgement order till September 8.

JAC members, womenfolk and Ratan’s wife were present during the hearing.

Ratan in his bail application said that due to prolonged active involvement in JCILPS’ pro-ILPS movement and other social works, he has many health problems.

Stating that he is currently taking different medicines as per doctor’s advise, the application mentioned that detention in the judicial or police custody may result in serious health problems for Ratan.

Informing that Ratan was once given treatment when he was in the police custody, the bail application said that Ratan’s health is deteriorating now.

It was also submitted in the bail application that on August 26, Ratan was produced before JMIC Imphal West -1 by the IO with a prayer for remanding him to judicial custody till September 9.

Saying that Ratan must not be detained in judicial custody as his health is feeble, the application mentioned that the petitioner may face a serious health problem if he continues to be lodged in judicial custody.

The bail prayer further mentioned that the petitioner shall have sufficient bond and sureties to the satisfaction of the Court in the event of his release on bail.

The petitioner would abide by any condition imposed by the Court and he would not hamper investigation and tamper evidence, the application added.

It may be mentioned that Ratan was arrested on August 17 night while he was staging a sit-in-protest at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall as per the non-bailable warrant of arrest issued by JMIC Imphal West-1.

The prayer of warrant of arrest was made by Rameshwar, SDPO, Mayang Imphal as the petitioner in connection with FIR number 85 (6) of Singjamei police station under Section 121/121A/109/120-B/148/149/152/153-A/188/34 IPC, 3 PDPP Act and Under Section 18/20 of UA (P) Act.

Ratan will appear before JMIC Imphal West-1 on September 9.