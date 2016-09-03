Khuga canal breaches, again

CCpur, Sep 2: The eastern canal of Khuga Dam once again breached early yesterday near Saipum village leaving a huge area flooded with mud and causing great inconvenience to villagers and causing innumerable loss to farmers, sources said.

The canal reportedly breached around 5 am Thursday following an incessant downpour.

Locals while informing about the breach blamed the sub-standard construction work for the rupture. They also alleged that frequent incidents of the canal caving in during monsoon has keep them to their toes as they fear it would breach within the village and that would cause irreparable loss to them

But at the same time the villagers need the water to irrigate their paddy fields.

They therefore called on the Government to evaluate the safety of the canal and ensure that it serves what it is meant to do and does not threaten the villages located along it.