Manipur oldest Church celebrates 116th Foundation Day

The oldest Church in Manipur Phungyo Baptist Church today celebrated its 116th Foundation Day at its premises, Tangrei Ukhrul with much jubilation with respect to its founder William Pettigrew, and pioneer of western education in the Tangkhul region.

The event was attended amongst other by pastors from Ukhrul town, churches leaders, elders, youth and women, and around 300 persons.

In his gospel message, Revd T Karang, Peace and Development Director, MBC elaborated on the theme a year of “Love, Peace, Reconciliation, Justice and Development through Prayer.”

It may be mentioned that Phungyo Baptist Church was founded by late Revd William Pettigrew on September 26, 1901. And on this day, 12 persons from Ukhrul were baptised at Ngayira Awungtang (Hunphun) and from there he went on to establish the ‘Phungyo Baptist Church’ and introduced western education and conversion.

William was the first western missionary to reached Hunphun village where he was given shelter by Raihao, Headman Hunphun.

The Church has today grown into one of phenomenal figure and it continues to inspire and reach the unreached in spite of all the ups and downs all along the journey. To its credit it has also produced quite a number of well-known personalities and learnt persons from all walks of lives.

PBC pastor, HA Thanmi recalled the coming of Christianity in the land-locked Manipur, especially Hunphun in Ukhrul district.

“Our latest total literacy rate stands at around 84 per cent,” says L. Thanmi, pastor PBC Tangrei, while adding that there are at least four to five persons serving as pastors abroad.

He continued as part of our annual activities we have been conducting scores of programmes including widow and old age camp, leadership camp, human rights and environmental workshop and medical camp, in addition to extending humanitarian aid and work.

The observance was flag hoisted by Alum Aping, while Mathew Mung, Associate pastor PBC moderated the program. Opening prayer and closing prayer were conducted by Chuisung Zimik, Mission Secy, UBC and C. Chiphang, church elder.