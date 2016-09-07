Monster asteroid heading towards Earth TODAY

Scientists estimate the rock – named 2004 BO41 after the year it was discovered – will make what NASA calls a “near Earth pass” this afternoon.

Although it will still be roughly 7.3 million miles away, it is considered close because of the sheer size of it in relation to the solar system.

But while this monster astroid won’t make landfall, the US space agency revealed it has also found a smaller space rock, called QL44, that is on a worryingly uncertain flight path.

NASA believes the 61-metre-long asteroid will whizz past Earth at a speed of 31,000 mph on September 17.

But alongside other space agencies, it has kept a close eye on its movement due to its “highly uncertain orbit”.

Experts say that even a meteor as small as that would have the impact equivalent to several nuclear bombs if it smashed into London.

News Source: Dailystar.co.uk