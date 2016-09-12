Mother Teresa ‘a much-needed Model for our times’ – Tripura’s Marxist Chief Minister

Agartala, 12 Sep 2016: Calling the newly canonized Mother Teresa “a

much-needed model for our times that is so full of selfishness and

insensitivity,” Manik Sarkar, the Marxist Chief Minister of Tripura

said the best way to pay one’s respects to Mother is to “do what

she did”.

“There is no better way to honour Mother Teresa” the Chief

Minister said, “than by imitating her actions and becoming more kind

and compassionate to the poorest segments of our society.” He was

speaking at the concluding function of Tripura’s two-day

celebrations on the occasion of the Mother Teresa’s canonization.

The solemn Civic function held at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala on 11th

September brought together a large number of dignitaries, young

people, friends and well-wishers of Mother Teresa.

In his speech, Shri Sarkar underscored the universal relevance and

appeal of Mother Teresa. “I do not think any religion can hold

Mother within its confines,” said the Marxist leader, “because she

was a woman that showed the world, that it is not nationality, or

religion or any such affiliations that ultimately matter but loving

and being compassionate to fellow human beings just because he or she

is a human being.”

“Today parents do all they can to make their children doctors,

engineers, and scientists but how many of them take the trouble to see

their children grow up as ‘human beings’? Mother Teresa teaches us

that humanity is the greatest treasure we have,” said the Chief

Minister.

The austere life style that he is said to lead has made Manik Sarkar

widely known across the country as an exemplary communist that leads

by example.

Lumen Monteiro, the Bishop of Agartala spoke about the connection that

the State of Tripura has with Mother Teresa. Mother had visited the

state twice in connection with setting up of her institutions. Tripura

has two Mother Teresa institutions – Sishu Bhavan at Agartala and

Leprosy Care centre at Kumarghat. These institutions, he said, were

set up as a result of the invitation extended to Mother by the former

Communist Chief Minister, Nripen Chakarborty. Bishop Lumen was the

only one from Tripura that witnessed the Canonization ceremony in the

Vatican on 4th Sept.

An inter-religious prayer was also held on the occasion. Religious

leaders from various faiths – Hindu, Islam, Buddhist, Bahai spoke of

Mother Teresa as a holy Catholic Nun, but also as a person whose life

enshrined the best that is found in every religion.

Gautam Lewis, a London-settled Pilot and a photographer by profession

shared the story of his life which began at Sishu Bhawan in Kolkata

where he was cared for by Mother Teresa as a child.

Dr. Ashoke Kumar Pradhan, one of the doctors who treated Mother Teresa

in Kolkata was also a special guest at the function.

Various schools and institutions of the city presented the life and

works of Mother Teresa through songs and dances.

Mother Teresa celebrations in Tripura also included a colourful Peace

Rally on 10th September. The Rally had thousands of students walk

through the main streets of the town, carrying placards that spoke of

Peace and of Mother Teresa. A daylong Film Festival in which movies

on Mother Teresa from seven countries were screened followed the

Rally.

Sr. Celine D’Cunha, the Convener of the Agartala event called the

canonization of Mother Teresa “a reminder to the world to pay

greater attention to the neglected, marginalized and the poorest”

and emphasized that “Agartala celebrations are focused on this

mission of Mother Teresa and our obligation to follow her path of

service.”