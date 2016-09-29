Nagaland panel to examine Rongmei recognition

DIMAPUR, Sept 27 – Deliberating on the recent reports in the media about statements made by several Tribal Hohos on the Rongmei tribe recognition as one of the Naga tribes of Nagaland, the Nagaland Cabinet has on Monday constituted a nine-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the matter in all its aspects and submit its recommendations at the earliest for further action of the government. Minister for Environment and Forest Dr Niekiesalie Nicky Kire will head the committee as its convener.

Cabinet Secretary Pankaj Kumar said in a release today that considering the importance of the matter and in view of recent events, the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee. Three Hohos – Ao Senden, Sumi Hoho and Lotha Hoho – have dissociated from the Naga Hoho, the apex civil society organisation of Nagas, following the latter’s endorsement to the State Cabinet’s decision to recognise the Rongemei tribe as one of the Naga tribes of Nagaland. These three tribe Hohos had asked the Naga Hoho to withdraw its endorsement on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Ao, Sumi and Lotha legislators have made a joint appeal to the hohos of their tribes and the Naga Hoho to reconsider and resolve all misunderstandings for unity and future of the Nagas. “It is felt that all issues concerning the Nagas must be resolved through discussions and thorough deliberations among all stakeholders rather than resorting to actions which are detrimental to the stakeholders,” the legislators said.

They further appealed to all leaders of all civil society organisations to keep in mind the paramount interest of the people while deliberating on issues pertaining to the future of our people.

News Source: The Assam Tribune