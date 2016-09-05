O Joy uncertain about contesting polls in 2017

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Veteran politician and former MLA Okram Joy has made a startling revelation today by stating that he is still uncertain whether to contest the upcoming State Assembly election or not.

After remaining as an MPP patriarch for a long period of time, the seasoned politician joined BJP on September 15 last year.

BJP Manipur State Unit in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Singh Patel welcomed him along with former DGP Y Joykumar at a function held at Kakwa Leiphrakpam Leikai on the day.

Political analysts and the people have been speculating on his candidature since the past few months as BJP apparently has a policy not to field candidates above 75 years of age.

O Joy suddenly made the revelation on the sideline of an inspection tour of his Langthabal AC today.

He said that he is looking forward to contest the upcoming State Assembly election but as of now he can’t say with full certainty that he would fight the election.

On the other hand, he said that he would continue serving the people stating that he would take up steps to protect historical sites of his AC including Heibok Ching.

O Joy inspected the 1.6 km-long Khongnang Pheidekpi IVR which was blacktopped during his last term as an MLA.

He also inspected Heirangoithong to Canchipur road before he went to Heibok Ching.

He said that people of Khongnang Pheidekpi have not been getting tap water due to a large damage at the spot where the two pipes are joined at the area.

The water could not reach the locals as the joining point is located at an elevated place, he said.

Water supply to the people of Khongnang Pheidekpi can be restored only when water is supplied from Singjamei Ward No 17 water supply scheme.

Although, this proposal had faced oppositions from some sections, he had informed the matter to the Chief Minister and PHE Minister, O Joy said.

During his tenure as an MLA, he had developed Canchipur, Haoreibi, Karam and Naran Konjin water supply schemes, O Joy said.

The IVR of Khongnang Pheidekpi is now in a pathetic condition and drain water is flowing above the road, he said.

Saying that around Rs 45 lakh would be needed to develop it as an all-weather road, O Joy urged the Minister concerned to blacktop the road.

The former MLA further said that he had submitted a project to the authority concerned to revamp Heirangoithong-Canchipur road and other major district roads.

Stating that there is need to protect environment and maintain ecological balance, O Joy said that he had started consulting Forest and Environment Minister for the conservation of Heibok Ching. However, he could not continue the work as he lost the election in 2012, he said.

O Joy also expressed his desire to develop Heibok Ching as an eco-garden and integrated tourist destination.

He also said that he is looking forward to develop all the historical and important places of the State to promote these sites to the world.