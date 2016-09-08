OST Centre opened at RIMS

IMPHAL, Sep 7: An Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) with Methadone Maintenance Treatment (MMT) was opened today at RIMS.

NACO Director General NS Kang, RIMS Director Prof Ch Arunkumar, FHI 360 Country Director Dr Bitra George, RIMS Department of Psychiatry, Head Dr N Heramani, Dr Ravindra Rao of AIIMS, Prof RK Lenin of RIMS, Manipur State AIDS Control Director (MSACS) Hungyo Worshang attended the inaugural function as presidium members.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at RIMS Jubilee Hall, NS Kang said millions of drug abusers across the world have been successfully brought to normal life through OST and MMT.

Taking due note of this success, the Government of India decided to set up OST Centre with MMT in different States of the country.

OST and MMT help a lot in keeping away drug abusers from intoxicating drugs.

Methadone drug helps in detoxification. The OST Centre with MMT opened today at RIMS would prove to be quite beneficial to drug abusers of the State, NS Kang said.

Although running an OST Centre is not a easy task, one such centre with MMT facility has been opened at RIMS in view of the large number of drug abusers living in the State and high prevalence of different diseases among drug abusers which are transmitted through blood.