Police Constable recruitment row Eco blockade suspended, public curfew at Pangei area to remain

IMPHAL, Sep 3: All Manipur DPC Completed Candidate of Police Constable (Male), 2013 has suspended its economic blockade with immediate effect.

In a statement, the candidates said that public curfew would however remain effective at Pangei area indefinitely.

The candidates said that the economic blockade was suspended considering the inconvenience of the general public.

They urged the candidates, guardians and civil society organisations to attend the meeting to be held at Thambou Lampak, Pangei at 10 am tomorrow.

Stating that they would continue other forms of movement against the State Government’s decision, the candidates sought support and co-operation from civil society organisations and Meira Paibi bodies regarding the matter.

The candidates said that it was illogical to cancel the whole recruitment process on the excuse of detecting a few mistakes.

It would be wrong to assume that all the candidates might have indulged in unfair means because of the detection of a few unfair means cases, they added.

They also questioned why the Government had not declared all these irregularities before holding the interview.

In this regard, the candidates urged the civil society organisations and masses to discuss whether the Government’s decision was right or wrong.

The Government has undermined the aspiration of 10,289 DPC successful candidates with the sudden cancellation of the recruitment process which had consumed around four years, they said.