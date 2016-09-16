Resignation of 4 Manipur NPF MLAs accepted

Manipur Assembly Speaker, Th. Lokeshwor has accepted the resignations of five MLAs including four Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs with effect from Wednesday.

The four NPF MLAs whose resignations were accepted includes– L Dikho of 48-Mao A/c, Samuel Rison of 44-Ukhrul A/c, Victor Nunghlung of 41-Chandel A/c and Dr V. Alexander Pao of 47-Karong A/c while the fifth person was Congress MLA, Yumkham Erabot who recently quit the party to join the BJP.

In this regard, the Manipur Assembly secretary, K. Meghachandra on Thursday in a notification stated that following the resignations of the MLAs, the five seats remain vacant.

The resignations of the four NPF MLAs were accepted only after a year. The NPF MLAs had while submitting their resignation to the Speaker on September 4, 2015 stated that they decided to quit in protest against the “consistent, cruel, crude and unpardonable anti-tribal and anti-Naga attitude, approach and actions of the Ibobi Singh government.

However, there was unlikelihood of conducting the bye-elections to fill up the vacant seats in view of the forthcoming generation elections slated to be held in the month of March or April, 2017.

