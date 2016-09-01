Rijiju salutes Rani Gaidinliu amid BJP sponsored bandh

IMPHAL, Aug 31: Despite the State wide bandh imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Pradesh against the arrest of two MLAs by security personnel for disrupting a recruitment rally yesterday, the Union Home Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju landed here today and paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter of Manipur Rani Gaidinliu as part of the ‘70th Azadi- Yaad Karo Qurbani’ remembrance here at the Tingkao Ragwang Hall, Kabui Khul, Chingmeirong Imphal.

The Union Home Minister of State arrived here today to attend an event which was to be held at Nungkao, Tamenglong in commemoration of freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu. However owing to bad weather conditions, the visit was cancelled. Kiren Rijiju arrived here at Imphal airport around 9.20 am.

The Union Minister attended the function as the chief guest while the State BJP president K Bhabananda, former Union Minister and also the State convener of BJP Th Chaoba, vice president, BJP Manipur Pradesh M Asnikumar and general secretary of the Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak, Chingmeirong Chaoba Kamson attended as president and guests of honour respectively.

As a mark of respect following the traditions of the Zeliangrong community, holy wine was offered to the Tingkao Ragwang.

Addressing the function which was attended by a good number of people, Kiren Rijiju said that the freedom fighters of Manipur and other North Eastern States were not given due recognition by the Govt of India in the last 70 years even though their contribution was immense.

But after the Narendra Modi led Govt came to power, there has been a drastic change in giving due recognition to all unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, he claimed.

“We are enjoying all forms of freedom due to their struggle and sacrifice,” the Union Minister said. Among many freedom fighters who fought for independence Rani Gaidinliu is one of the bravest beyond compare.

He also lauded the efforts of Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak Phom (TRCP) in conserving the native practices and culture of the Zeliangrong communities of the State. All indigenous people of the North East States may have different names with slight variation in life, but the principal approach is the same, he noted.

“We all worship nature and live close to nature. Such practices are the basic identity of being indigenous people of the land. We cannot and should never forget our origin and should be proud of who we are and where we belong,” Kiren Rijiju added.

It is unfortunate that earlier the plights of the North East people were not heard nor accepted by Govt of India, but after the Narendra Modi led Govt came to power there has been a drastic change, he claimed.

Manipur on the other hand has been facing many issues which hamper various developmental works across the region. All stake holders are working to bring everlasting peace in the region, he added.

Office bearers of BJP Manipur Pradesh expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister for the visit.